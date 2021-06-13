Delhi unlock: Restaurants to reopen with 50% capacity; weekly markets to resume activity, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the opening of all market activities from Monday as part of the phased unlocking but kept public parks and gardens out of bounds.

As Covid-19 cases continued to dip in the national capital, Kejriwal said weekly markets will resume activity, but only one market will open in one zone on a particular day.

Religious places have also been allowed to open, but no visitors would be allowed as yet.

Also read: Delhi to ease Covid-19 curbs from June 14: What's allowed, what's not

The Delhi Disaster Management Act guidelines also permit restaurants to reopen but with 50% of seating capacity.

Earlier, the DDMA had permitted shops to function in an odd-even format, but as per the new guidelines, all establishments will now be allowed to open. However, the shops will only be allowed between 10 am and 8 pm.

The Delhi Metro will continue to ply with 50% of the capacity.

“We will observe this for one week. If cases increase, stricter restrictions will have to be reimposed, otherwise, it will be continued,” Kejriwal said.

The government has decided against reopening schools, colleges and other educational institutions. All gyms, spas, yoga institute, cinema theatres, multiplexes and banquet halls will also continue to remain shut.

Sports complexes, swimming pools and stadiums have not been given a green signal yet.

Any gathering for social, political, academic or entertainment reasons is also not allowed. Cultural and religious festivals continue to be prohibited as well.

Delhi went under lockdown on April 19 as Covid-19 cases surged touching more than 28,000 cases every day.

The chief minister began lifting the curbs in a phased manner from May 31.

According to a health bulletin on Saturday, Delhi saw 213 fresh Covid-19 cases with a 0.3% positivity rate. The number of deaths came down to 25.

The DDMA standard operating procedures for weekly markets said only asymptomatic customers will be allowed to venture out to shop.

Pregnant women, children aged below 10, elderly aged above 65 and persons with comorbidities have been advised to stay home.