Delhi to ease Covid-19 curbs from June 14: What's allowed, what's not

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that all activities, except some, will be allowed in the national capital from 5 am on June 14. Other activities will also be allowed in a restricted manner as part of the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Here are the activities that will be allowed, restricted or continue to be disallowed in Delhi from June 14:

1. Schools and educational institutions will continue to remain closed in the national capital.

2. All shops in markets, malls will be allowed open from tomorrow in Delhi.

3. Restaurants will allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

4. Weekly markets in Delhi will also open from tomorrow. However, only one market will be allowed in each zone.

5. Social, political, cultural gatherings will continue to remain prohibited.

Kejriwal said that if a spike in Covid-19 cases is observed in next week, restrictions will again be imposed on markets and restaurants in Delhi.