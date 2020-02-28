Delhi violence: Delhi: 60-year-old man allegedly beaten up, dies at hospital

Delhi: 60 y/o man allegedly beaten up, dies at hospital

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2020, 15:28pm ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2020, 15:28pm ist
Security forces patrol in a riot affected area following clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

 A 60-year-old scrap dealer was allegedly beaten to death in north east Delhi on Friday in what appears to be a fresh case of violence.

Ayub Shabbir found injured by locals at Karawal Nagar in the morning, his son said.

"My father stepped out today at 5 am but, after some time, two men brought him on a scooter saying he had been thrashed. He had injuries on head and leg," his 18-year-old son Salman said.

Shabbir was brought to the GTB hospital and succumbed to injuries during treatment, said Salman, who was crying outside the emergency ward.

The death toll in Delhi's communal violence rose to 39 on Friday as clouds of smoke cleared to reveal the extent of the damage from the worst riots in the city in more than three decades and people gingerly stepped out for work and opened shops and other establishments

