Ex-AAP leader Hussain moves court for anticipatory bail

Delhi violence: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain moves Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 04 2020, 08:11am ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2020, 08:11am ist
Hussain has been booked in the murder case of the IB staffer in northeast Delhi amid violence over the new citizenship law last week. Credit: Twitter screengrab

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in a case lodged in connection with alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma.

District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain will hear his application on Wednesday.

Hussain has been booked in the murder case of the IB staffer in northeast Delhi amid violence over the new citizenship law last week.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had then suspended him for his alleged involvement in the violence. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Aam Aadmi Party
Delhi
Citizenship Act
Intelligence Bureau
Comments (+)
 