25% increase in Delhi's green cover in coming years: CM

Delhi's green cover to be increased to 25% in coming years: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal further said that 27.5 lakh saplings have already been planted.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 14:36 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi's green cover has to be increased from the existing 23 per cent to 25 per cent in the coming years to make the national capital world's greenest and cleanest city.

Kejriwal, attending a Van Mahotsav where Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena was the chief guest, said this year, more than one crore saplings will be planted across the city.

Also Read | Row over services: Will examine if Parliament can abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi, says SC

He said 27.5 lakh saplings have already been planted.

Kejriwal said, at 23 per cent, Delhi's green cover was higher than cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru as well as London and New York.

During the event held at Asola Bhati Mines wildlife sanctuary, 5.5 lakh saplings were planted.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'I raised a virtual pet'

'I raised a virtual pet'

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City

Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

 