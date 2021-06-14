Delhi's single-day Covid-19 cases decline to 131

The active cases in the national capital currently stand at 3,226

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2021, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 15:38 ist
Devotes at Hanuman Mandir after further ease in Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi reported 131 new Covid-19 cases, 355 recoveries and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in the national capital currently stand at 3,226.

More to follow...

Delhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus

