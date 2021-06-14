Delhi's single-day Covid-19 cases decline to 131

Delhi reported 131 new Covid-19 cases, 355 recoveries and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
The active cases in the national capital currently stand at 3,226.
Delhi reports 131 new COVID cases (positivity rate - 0.22%), 355 recoveries, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours
Active cases: 3,226
Total recoveries: 14,03,205
Death toll: 24,839 pic.twitter.com/e7D0V1iOxn
— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory
Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how
Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary
Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?
Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease
Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village
Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies