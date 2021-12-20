Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu

Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir

Nine seats have been proposed for STs and seven for SCs in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 20 2021, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 16:42 ist
Farooq Abdullah and Masoodi arrived to attend the second meeting of the Delimitation Commission. Credit: IANS Photo

The Delimitation Commission, set up to redraw the assembly seats of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is learnt to have proposed six additional seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir Valley in its 'Paper 1' discussed with its five associate members on Monday.

Nine seats have been proposed for STs and seven for SCs in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. This is the first time that seats have been proposed for STs in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Also Read: National Conference confirms participation in J&K Delimitation Commission meet

The associate members -- five Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir -- attended the meeting. They have been asked to respond to the proposal by the end of this month.

Union minister Jitendra Singh and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah were among those who attended the meeting.

The Delimitation Commission is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is an ex-officio member of the panel.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
India Politics
Jammu and Kashmir
Farooq Abdullah
Jitendra Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

Why having too many toys is bad for kids

Why having too many toys is bad for kids

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

 