Mayawati demands action against man who peed on tribal

Demolish properties of man accused of urinating on tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh: Mayawati

A case was registered against the accused and he was arrested, officials in Bhopal said.

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 05 2023, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 12:02 ist
Mayawati. Credit: IANS Photo

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati demanded on Wednesday that the properties of the person accused of urinating on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district be confiscated or demolished.

A case was registered under various sections, including the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the stringent National Security Act, against the accused and he was arrested, officials in Bhopal said.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The incident of a local leader urinating on an Adivasi/Dalit youth in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh is shameful, inhuman and condemnable. The government waking up only after the video went viral proves their involvement, that too is very sad."

"The BJP government of Madhya Pradesh should take action against the criminal not only by invoking NSA but also by confiscating or demolishing properties owned by him. It also should not shield the accused," she added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said his government would ensure the "sternest possible punishment" for the accused. "We will not spare him at any cost," he said.

