DH Toon | 'Sabka Prayas' in Lakhimpur Kheri?

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence: Didn't Modi call for 'Sabka Prayas', dad?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 07 2021, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 07:42 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra alias Monu was sitting in the car that mowed down protesting farmers and he also opened fire at them, according to an FIR lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

According to the first information report (FIR) lodged on a complaint of Jagjit Singh, a native of Bahraich district, the episode was "premeditated" for which the "conspiracy was hatched" by the minister and his son.

It also alleged that "provocative" statements of the Union minister of state for home had led to the farmers' protest here during which violence erupted and claimed the lives of eight people.

Narendra Modi
Uttar Pradesh
BJP
Lakhimpur
Farmers Protest

