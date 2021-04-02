J&K DMs to decide on physical classes amid Covid surge

DMs asked to take call on physical classes in schools amid Covid-19 surge in J&K

The J&K administration issued the direction after dozens of students and teachers tested positive for coronavirus in different districts

PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 02 2021, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 20:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration has asked district magistrates to take a call on the continuation of physical classes in schools in their areas, considering students’ safety.

The J&K administration issued the direction after dozens of students and teachers tested positive for coronavirus in different districts, mostly in Anantnag, Kulgam and Budgam over the past couple of days. “All district magistrates / District Disaster Management Authorities’ chairmen in J&K shall take a call on the continuation of academic activities i.e. physical classes or online classes in their respective jurisdictions, keeping in view the safety of students and present trend of Covid-19 pandemic in different districts,” a government order said on Friday.

The order, issued by Deputy Secretary Umesh Sharma of the School Education Department, said the chief education officer and other authorities would assist district magistrates in taking such decisions. The order referred to the earlier government orders and guidelines on Covid-19 containment measures and said it has been observed that the surge of the pandemic has wide variation among districts. 

