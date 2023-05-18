Don't become 'laughing stock': Gehlot advisor tells Sachin Pilot

An Independent MLA in Rajasthan has urged former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot not to make himself a "laughing stock" as he targeted the Congress leader's call for action against corruption during the previous BJP regime in the state.

Sanyam Lodha, an adviser of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the MLA from Sirohi, said he has been speaking out in the state assembly against the previous BJP dispensation's corruption for the past five years but found no support from Pilot.

"In these five years, I have been raising the issues of corruption by the previous BJP government and paper leaks (in government recruitment exam) in assembly debates. He (Pilot) or his team members did not support us then," Lodha told reporters.

"This is Rajasthan and the state's people understand why you (Pilot) are bringing up issues of unemployment and corruption of previous governments in an election year. Do not make yourself a laughing stock and work with dignity and discipline for the party you are part of," Lodha added.

The Sirohi MLA added said that there is no impact of Pilot's "Jan Sangharsh Yatra" as nobody took it seriously.

"All supporters seen in the yatra are sponsored. And whatever steps he takes, he can. Politics is an open ground," Lodha said.

Pilot last week launched a five-day foot march against corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks.

During a rally in Jaipur on Monday, Pilot announced that he would launch a statewide agitation if the government did not act on his demands by the month-end.

At least 14 Congress MLAs were seen on the dais with Pilot, indicating support for the leader who headed a rebellion against Gehlot in 2020. Pilot's office, however, had claimed that 28 current and former MLAs attended the rally.

The Pilot camp also claimed that the rally was attended by chairpersons of five boards of the state government, seven Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers, 10 district unit presidents and 17 leaders who have contested elections on the party ticket in the past.

The show of strength by Pilot comes just months before the assembly polls when the party hopes to return to power in Rajasthan.

Lodha on Thursday shared past incidents that he claimed had offended Pilot.

He said Pilot was first offended when his car was not allowed to enter via a gate meant for those occupying the highest constitutional posts.

Later, when he was not given a room in the chief minister's block in the secretariat, he also got offended, Lodha claimed.

Lodha alleged that Pilot continued to occupy the deputy chief minister's bungalow even after he was removed from the post despite rules stipulating that the house has to be vacated in a month.

Pilot was also unhappy with his seat in the assembly and made calls to be given a seat in the first row despite not having the seniority, he added.