Drass in Ladakh freezes at -18.4 degrees

With the cold wave tightening its grip further, Drass in Ladakh region recorded the season's coldest night at bone chilling minus 18.4 degrees Celsius while ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir witnessed a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees.

A local MeT department official said Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius. On December 1, Srinagar had recorded the season's coldest night at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

He said the minimum temperature in the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg settled at a bone chilling minus 7 degrees Celsius, while night temperature in south Kashmir tourist resort of Pahalgam, which also serves as one of the base camps during the annual Amarnath Yatra, settled at minus 4.8 degrees.

Drass, in the frontier region of Ladakh, which is the second-coldest inhabited place in the world after Siberia, continues to be the coldest place in the region with a low of minus 18.4 degrees Celsius on the night of December 6 while the neighbouring Kargil town recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees, the official said.

Leh in Ladakh recorded a low of minus 10.8 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s minus 5.6 degrees, he said and added cold wave conditions across Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to continue for the next few days as the weather is expected to remain dry with cloudless night skies.

