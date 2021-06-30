Drones in Jammu attack 'state-supported', says top Army officer: Report

Drones in Jammu attack 'state-supported': Army officer

On Sunday, two explosive-laden drones crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport

  Jun 30 2021, 15:10 ist
Delhi Police special cell entering IAF station in Jammu which was bombed on early hours of Sunday by Pakistan based terrorists by a drone. Credit: PTI Photo

The technology involved in drones used for attacks on Air force base at Jammu airport on Sunday is "state-supported" and also indicate role of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, a top army General said on Wednesday. 

Lt General DP Pandey, Corps Commander of the 15 Corps in Srinagar, told NDTV that the Army is "well aware these assets and tech, like drones and drone warfare, are state-supported systems." He also said similar threats may continue and even increase.

On Sunday, two explosive-laden drones crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport, damaging a part of the building and causing minor injuries to two personnel.

Read: More than 300 drone sightings reported along Pakistan border since August 2019: Agencies

General Pandey said the Army is looking to stay ahead of such attacks and take steps to address all threats to national security.

"The capability or capacity exists to modify drones, which are locally available as well... with a certain level of guidance from state actors, they can be modified to carry out these attacks," the General said.

Central security agencies have estimated that over 300 drones and unidentified flying objects were seen on the volatile Pakistan border since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir.

