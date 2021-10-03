Drugs worth Rs 25 crore recovered along LoC in Kashmir

The Army on Saturday (October 2) foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and recovered drugs worth Rs 25 crore near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police spokesperson said on October 2 that alert army troops deployed along the LoC in Uri sector observed some suspicious movement.

“Upon search of the area, two bags were recovered. The bags contained a large amount of contraband-like material. The scrutiny of the two bags revealed approx 25-30 kilograms of drug-like substance in packages with Pakistani markings. The exact nature of the heroine-like substance is being ascertained through concerned authorities,” he said.

The value of the suspected contraband is around Rs 20-25 crore in the black market, he said. The legal proceedings have been initiated after the suspected recovered contraband was handed over to concerned police.

The police said the huge drug haul along the LoC showcases the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based narco-terror nexus and its inimical intent to abet terrorism and finance terror in India.

“This drug bust is a huge setback to the Pakistan narco-terror nexus. This drug haul in the Uri sector comes just days after one Pakistani origin terrorist was neutralised and another namely Ali Babar, R/o Okara, Pakistan captured alive in this sector in an extended search operation culminating on September 28, 2021,” police added.

