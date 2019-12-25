DU students group holds pro-CAA march

A group of Delhi University students and teachers on Tuesday held a march in support of the amended Citizenship Act (CAA).

Scores of academicians and researchers participated in the march pointing out that the changes in the citizenship law is aimed at giving justice to the minority community of the three neighbouring Islamic nations who had to flee their homelands due to their persistent persecution there on religious basis and take refuge in India, a statement said.

They pro-CAA students and teachers also condemned the violence during the last week's anti-CAA protests and said they would organise programmes to spread awareness about the changes in the citizenship law and its constitutional validity in various campuses.