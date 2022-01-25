East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir tests positive for Covid

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir tests positive for Covid

In November last year, Gambhir had isolated himself at home after a family member tested positive for the virus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 25 2022, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 13:01 ist
Lok Sabha member from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha member from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms. 

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for Covid today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested," the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

In November last year, Gambhir had isolated himself at home after a family member tested positive for the virus.

Gautam Gambhir
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

