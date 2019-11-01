EC to announce poll schedule for Jharkhand on Nov 1

  Nov 01 2019
  updated: Nov 01 2019
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Friday evening, an official statement said.

The term of the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5 next year.

There were speculations that the EC would announce the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections along with that of the Jharkhand, but the EC invite-only refers to poll schedule for the eastern state.

