ED summons Punjab CM's son for questioning in FEMA case

ED summons Punjab CM's son for questioning in FEMA case

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 23 2020, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 23:47 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son for questioning in an alleged foreign exchange violations case, official sources said on Friday.

Raninder Singh has been asked to depose at the central probe agency's office in Jalandhar on October 27, they said.

The summons pertain to a case registered by the ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) with regard to alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad.

He was questioned by the agency in this case in 2016 and was asked to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust and a few subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands.

The alleged instances of possession of properties in abroad was first investigated by the Income Tax Department.

Raninder Singh had earlier denied any wrongdoing.

The agency will record Raninder Singh's statement again once he deposes, the official sources said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Enforcement Directorate
Punjab
Amarinder Singh

What's Brewing

Disturbing history of research into tansgender identity

Disturbing history of research into tansgender identity

Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'due to algae'

Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'due to algae'

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to Lalu’s political heir

Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to Lalu’s political heir

WhatsApp now allows permanently mute chat notifications

WhatsApp now allows permanently mute chat notifications

 