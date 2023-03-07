ED to question Sisodia in Tihar today in excise case

ED to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail on March 7 in Delhi excise policy case

Officials of the ED will reach the Tihar Jail around noon to record the statement of Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 07 2023, 10:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 10:14 ist
AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Monday, March 6, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday is expected to question and record the statement of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, they said.

Also Read — Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20

Officials of the ED will reach the Tihar Jail around noon to record the statement of Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in this case last month and he is currently in judicial custody.

Pillai was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday evening following a long session of questioning.

The businessman, alleged to to have represented the 'South Group' of liquor traders in this case, is the 11th person to be arrested in the case by the ED.

He will be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his further custody for interrogation, they said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
Manish Sisodia
Tihar jail
CBI
Delhi
Indian Politics
PMLA

What's Brewing

Muslim couple remarrying to fight gender discrimination

Muslim couple remarrying to fight gender discrimination

Lioness with neurological condition dies in Banerghatta

Lioness with neurological condition dies in Banerghatta

Ukraine moves to fortify Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Ukraine moves to fortify Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

 