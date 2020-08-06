Eight people die due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan, 539 new cases

8 new Covid-19 deaths in Rajasthan, 539 new cases

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 06 2020, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 13:36 ist

Rajasthan reported eight deaths due to Covid-19 and 539 new cases of the virus on Thursday, officials said.

The deaths were reported from Bikaner (5), Dholpur (2) and Jodhpur (1), taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 753.

The number of positive cases have also increased to 48,384 with the reporting of 539 fresh cases.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The cases were reported from Ajmer (33), Alwar (129), Bhilwara (62), Bikaner (1), Chittorgarh (21), Churu (21), Dausa (2), Dungarpur (18), Ganganagar (32), Hanumagarh (1), Jaipur (56), Jalore (1), Jhalawar (3), Jhunjhunu (12), Kota (90), Rajsamand (4), Tonk (18) and Udaipur (35).

The number of active cases in the state is 13313, according to an official release

Rajasthan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

