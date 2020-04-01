Encounter starts along Line of Control in Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 01 2020, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 23:02 ist
Border Security Force (BSF) patrol near the international border (AFP Photo/Representational Image)

An encounter started between militants and army in forests along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday.

Reports said that the soldiers manning the fence near Teen Behak in the Jumgund area of the LoC at around 1 p.m. intercepted the movement of a group of militants believed to be five to six in number.

The militants were challenged by the army, triggering off a brief exchange of gunfire, they said.

Additional reinforcement of the forces was rushed to the spot. They said due to inclement weather the operation may get prolonged even as all the exit points have been sealed. When reports last came in, the operation was going on.

Kupwara
Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
Militant attacks
