Exam for foreign law degree holders: SC disposes of plea seeking directions to BCI for declaring results

The Supreme Court has disposed of a plea seeking directions to the Bar Council of India to declare the results of the qualifying examinations for Indian nationals holding foreign law degrees.
A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal was informed that results have already been declared on June 7.
“When the matter is called, counsel for the petitioner apprises this Court that the result of the 18th Bar Council of Indian Qualifying Examination for Indian Nationals Holding Foreign Law Degrees has already been published on June 7, 2023.
Also Read | SC sets aside Orissa HC's order for enrolment of candidate as advocate
“In that view of the matter, the cause of action of the present petition does not survive. The petition is, accordingly, disposed,” the bench said.
Earlier on June 7, the lawyer appearing for petitioner Anchita Nayyar had sought an urgent hearing, saying if the results are not notified this month, more than 75 candidates will not be able to take the All India Bar Council exam scheduled later this year.
The Bar Council of India will likely conduct AIBE 18, 2024 in September-October.
The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is conducted for issuing Certificates of Practice to lawyers.
