Excise policy case: Delhi court dismisses Sisodia's bail plea

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case lodged by the CBI.

Special Judge M K Nagpal dismissed Sisodia's plea.

On March 24, the Delhi court had reserved its order.

The agency on February 26 had arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.