Explosion hits district court in Ludhiana, several feared injured

An explosion was reported in the Ludhiana district court on Thursday afternoon and many were feared hurt.
Initial media reports said that two bodies were recovered, however, there is no official confirmation on casualties or number of affected people.
More details awaited.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study
Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising
Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'
A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!
Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic
DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us
Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis
What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics