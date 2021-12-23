Blast in Ludhiana district court, several feared hurt

Explosion hits district court in Ludhiana, several feared injured

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 23 2021, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 12:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

An explosion was reported in the Ludhiana district court on Thursday afternoon and many were feared hurt.

Initial media reports said that two bodies were recovered, however, there is no official confirmation on casualties or number of affected people.

More details awaited.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab
India News
Explosion

Related videos

What's Brewing

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

 