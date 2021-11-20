Families of Lakhimpur violence victims rue delayed decision on scrapping of farm laws

The families of the farmers, who lost their members in the violence during a protest by the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh last month, welcomed the decision to repeal the farm laws but said that had it been scrapped earlier, their loved ones would have still been alive.

"The decision is too late....it is good but it will not bring back my son.....nothing can compensate our loss," said Jagdeep Singh, whose father Nakstra Singh was one of the four farmers who had been run over by a vehicle allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra, the son of union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra.

A resident of Dhaurahra, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain to the farmers why he took so long to repeal the farm laws.

Also Read | 'Farmers' kin want justice': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to PM Modi over Lakhimpur violence

Echoing a similar sentiment, Satnam Singh, whose son Luvpreet Singh had been killed in the violence, said that his only child would have been alive today if the government had taken this decision earlier. "We can never forget Tikonia (the place where the incident had taken place) violence," he added.

Eight persons, including four farmers, were killed in the violence that erupted when hundreds of farmers held a protest against the union minister's alleged threat to them over protests against the farm laws. Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who was accused of running over four farmers with his SUV, and his friend Ankit Das, are currently in jail after being arrested in connection with the violence.

The killings had triggered nationwide outrage and farmer leaders as well as Opposition parties had demanded the dismissal of Ajai Mishra.

Check out latest DH videos here