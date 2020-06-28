Farmer dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

Farmer dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 28 2020, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 14:07 ist
Kailash Joshi, resident of Satopeet village, allegedly hanged himself at his home, Asothar police station SHO Ashish Singh said.

A 47-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide in a village here, police said on Sunday.

Kailash Joshi, resident of Satopeet village, allegedly hanged himself at his home, Asothar police station SHO Ashish Singh said.

"The farmer used to cultivate his land, and also work on lands of other people. He had taken loans from some people in the village. Possibly, he committed suicide because of these reasons," the SHO said, quoting the son of the deceased.

Joshi had a family of nine and merely half a bigha of land, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
farmers
Farmer suicides
Suicide

What's Brewing

Cure for heart disease? One shot succeeds in monkeys

Cure for heart disease? One shot succeeds in monkeys

Have American leaders failed to control coronavirus?

Have American leaders failed to control coronavirus?

Five things to know about Poland

Five things to know about Poland

What Indira Gandhi broke remains broken

What Indira Gandhi broke remains broken

It’s hard to be the next China, not impossible

It’s hard to be the next China, not impossible

 