Farmer dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

A 47-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide in a village here, police said on Sunday.

Kailash Joshi, resident of Satopeet village, allegedly hanged himself at his home, Asothar police station SHO Ashish Singh said.

"The farmer used to cultivate his land, and also work on lands of other people. He had taken loans from some people in the village. Possibly, he committed suicide because of these reasons," the SHO said, quoting the son of the deceased.

Joshi had a family of nine and merely half a bigha of land, he added.