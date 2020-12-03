Farmers demand farm commission as they threaten to intensify protest against farm laws

Farmers demand farm commission, to intensity protest

Apart from revocation of the new farm laws, the farmers have also been demanding forming a Farm Commission comprising agricultural scientists and farmers

  Dec 03 2020
The farmers from Uttar Pradesh protesting at the Delhi border points against the Centre's new farm laws on Thursday threatened to intensify their stir and called for forming a commission to look into their grievances.

Expressing their full support to the protesting farmers of Punjab and Haryana, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu group) cautioned against moves to divide the farmers' protest.

Talking to media on Wednesday, BKU UP chief Yogesh Pratap Singh and General Secretary Shailendra Pal Singh said that apart from revocation of the new farm laws, the farmers have also been demanding forming a Farm Commission comprising agricultural scientists and farmers.

The BKU leaders said that more farmers from surrounding districts are expected to join them in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) held a meeting here Wednesday evening in support of the farmers' stir.

