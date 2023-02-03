Farmers stage protests in Punjab against central govt over Union Budget

Farmers protest in Punjab against Centre over Budget

  • Feb 03 2023, 08:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 08:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Thursday held protests here and some other parts of Punjab, including Amritsar, alleging that the peasant community has been ignored in the Union Budget.

The farmers staged demonstrations and burnt effigies of the central government.

The protesters alleged that their key demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their agricultural produce, have been ignored.

Farmer leader Arwinder Singh claimed that there is nothing for farmers in the Union Budget.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state has been "completely ignored" in the Union Budget. He even criticised the Centre for presenting a budget that was "anti-Punjab, anti-people, anti-farmers and directionless".

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Union Budget has failed farmers, the poor and the youth.

