<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has issued notices to farmers in two Devanahalli villages, a move that directly contradicts Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's public announcement to drop the land acquisition process in the area. </p><p>The action has ignited outrage among farmers and activists, who on Monday staged a protest at the KIADB Chief Executive Officer's office at Khanija Bhavan and the Special Land Acquisition Officer's office at Aravinda Bhavan, demanding an immediate withdrawal of the notices.</p><p>The latest conflict centers on 439 acres of land in Hyadala and Gokere Bachenahalli villages, which are slated for acquisition for an industrial project. </p><p>This comes despite the Chief Minister's decision on July 15 to denotify 1,777 acres of land across 13 villages in Channarayapatna Hobli, a move that was celebrated by farmers who had been fighting to save their fertile lands for over the last three and a half years. </p><p>On August 29, Special Land Acquisition Officers from KIADB's Central Office issued notices to farmers in the two villages, instructing them to attend a price-fixing meeting scheduled for September 6. </p><p>Karalli Srinivas, coordinator of the Channarayapatna Land Acquisition Anti-Aggression Committee, said "The state government has earned a good name across the country after abandoning this land acquisition, you must maintain it."</p><p>"It is not right to issue notices to farmers even after the Chief Minister's announcement," he said, urging that a denotification order be issued before any further communication with farmers.</p><p>In response to the protests, Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) Suraj stated that the final notification for the 439 acres had already been issued.</p><p>He cited the farmers meeting with the Chief Minister where it was decided that while the notified villages would generally be left alone, land from farmers who voluntarily came forward to sell would be considered. </p><p>Suraj claimed that over 78 farmers had given their consent, leading to the issuance of notices.</p><p>However, the authenticity of these consents has been questioned. A farmer named Lagumayya from Hyadala village, who owns an acre of land, has filed a complaint alleging that a letter of consent was submitted on his behalf without his knowledge or permission. </p><p>KIADB Chief Executive Officer Dr Mahesh acknowledged the farmers' Opposition, stating, "I will discuss this with the departmental minister and bring the farmers' opposition to his notice. I will convey to him the demand that the price-fixing meeting be cancelled."</p>