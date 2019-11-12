Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba likely to be shifted to Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir administration is mulling to shift three former chief ministers, who are currently under detention in Srinagar, to Jammu in the coming days, sources told DH.

They said National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti – all former CMs who were detained after the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 on August 5 – are expected to be shifted to Jammu in coming days.

While octogenarian Farooq Abdullah, a three-time former CM of J&K and an incumbent MP, has been booked under public safety act (PSA) and is undergoing detention at his posh Gupkar residence in Srinagar, his son has been detained at nearby Hari Niwas Palace. Mehbooba is lodged at a government guest house in nearby Cheshmashahi area.

“As winter has already started in Kashmir, there isn’t proper heating arrangement at Hari Niwas or Cheshmashahi guest house. Besides, authorities also want to keep these leaders away so that they can’t mobilize people for protests against abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370,” sources revealed.

However, they said, other political leaders, including former ministers and legislators, who are also undergoing detention at various places in Kashmir since August 5 may be released in coming days. “From November 1, the government set three dates for their release but due to some unknown reasons, the incarcerated leaders were not set free so far,” sources added.

The government had taken ‘precautionary measures’ in Kashmir on August 5, which included imposing restrictions, snapping of internet and mobile phone services, suspension of intra-Kashmir train service and detention of political leaders and workers. While the restrictions were gradually relaxed and mobile services were restored last month, internet and train services remain suspended so far.