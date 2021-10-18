Fire at seminar room of LNJP Hospital in Delhi

Fire at seminar room of LNJP Hospital in Delhi

Charging equipment, batteries, mattress and other items in the emergency ward on the hospital's ground floor caught fire

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 18 2021, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 11:33 ist
A medic wearing a protective suit as a preventive measure against coronavirus, stands outside the building gate of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Fire broke out in a seminar room on the ground floor of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here in the early hours of Monday but no casualty was reported, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Also read: Two dead, over 70 rescued after fire in factory in Surat

Charging equipment, batteries, mattress and other items in the seminar room located in the emergency ward on the hospital's ground floor caught fire, said Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service.

"We got a call about the fire in the emergency ward of LNJP hospital around 12.20 am. Six fire tender rushed to the spot," he said, adding the cause of the blaze is being ascertained.

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Fire
Delhi
New Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Covid after effect? Hospitals treat kids with pale feet

Covid after effect? Hospitals treat kids with pale feet

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

DH Toon | Congress fighting G23 leaders or BJP?

DH Toon | Congress fighting G23 leaders or BJP?

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 