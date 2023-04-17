Shimla: Fire at house of CM’s security personnel

Fire breaks out at house of CM’s security personnel in Shimla; no casualties

A short circuit led to the fire on the first floor and property worth over Rs 15 lakh was destroyed, officials of the fire department said

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Apr 17 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 16:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out at the residence of the chief minister’s security personnel near the Indian Institute of Advanced Study here, police said on Monday.

No casualty was reported as the house was under renovation and it was vacant when the incident occurred around 2 am on Sunday, they said.

The house was allotted to Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s security personnel.

Also Read : 4 Indians among 16 dead in Dubai building fire

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Boileauganj, Mall Road and Chotta Shimla and it took almost three hours to douse the fire, police said.

A short circuit led to the fire on the first floor and property worth over Rs 15 lakh was destroyed, officials of the fire department said.

Earlier, this house was the residence of the Secretary to the Governor when Raj Bhawan was located at PeterHoff (now the state guest house).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Fire
Fire Accident
Shimla
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Related videos

What's Brewing

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

 