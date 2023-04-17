Fire breaks out at house of CM’s security personnel in Shimla; no casualties

A fire broke out at the residence of the chief minister’s security personnel near the Indian Institute of Advanced Study here, police said on Monday.

No casualty was reported as the house was under renovation and it was vacant when the incident occurred around 2 am on Sunday, they said.

The house was allotted to Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s security personnel.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Boileauganj, Mall Road and Chotta Shimla and it took almost three hours to douse the fire, police said.

A short circuit led to the fire on the first floor and property worth over Rs 15 lakh was destroyed, officials of the fire department said.

Earlier, this house was the residence of the Secretary to the Governor when Raj Bhawan was located at PeterHoff (now the state guest house).