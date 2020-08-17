Fire breaks out on 6th floor of Parliament Annexe Building in Delhi

A fire broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building, according to ANI. The fire has been brought under control.

Seven fire tenders were engaged in the fire fighting operation.

#UPDATE Delhi: The fire that broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building, has been brought under control. 7 fire tenders were engaged in the fire fighting operation. https://t.co/8b0t2sce4M — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

The Delhi Fire Service official said the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building. A call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit.

The fire has been brought under control, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

(With inputs from PTI)