Fireman injured while battling flames in West Delhi

A fireman was injured while trying to douse a blaze that broke out in an office in West Delhi's Vikaspuri, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out on Tuesday night and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

LPG cylinders kept in the office exploded during the fire-fighting operation and one of the firemen got trapped and suffered injuries, said Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Service.

The fireman, identified as Murarilal, was first taken to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to the Safdarjung hospital. The fire was later doused.

In other incident, the DFS rescued 20 people safely after a fire broke out in a building in north Delhi's Gujatawala Town part-2.

On Wednesday, the fire department received information regarding a blaze in an electric meter board at the ground floor of a building in Gujatawala Town part-2.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Around 20 people were rescued from the first and third floor of the three-story building, they added.