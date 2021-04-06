First Covid-19 death in Noida after three months

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded its first fatality linked to Covid-19 after a gap of three months and the district's death toll surged to 92, official data showed.

The district, adjoining Delhi, also recorded 97 new cases of coronavirus that pushed its infection tally to 26,481, the data showed.

The active cases in the district continued its upward trend to reach 544, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, 36 patients got discharged during the period in Guatam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 25,845 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 92 with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.59 per cent on Monday, the statistics showed.

The district had last recorded a death linked to Covid-19 on January 5, according to official records.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in UP rose to 22,820 while the overall recoveries reached 6,02,319 and the death toll mounted to 8,894 on Monday, the data showed.