Forget past violence, come united in love: New LG's message to Delhiites

Newly appointed Lt Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday spoke about recent incidents of communal riots in the city and recited a poem to give a message of love and peace, asking people to let go of violence.

Saxena in his address to media after taking oath as the Lt Governor of Delhi, asked people to forget past violence and bloodshed and show the world their love for the country.

"In recent times, I saw that many riots and disturbances took place in Delhi," he said.

"I want to say apas mein lade aur khoon bhi bahaya hai bahut par, jo kuch bhi hua hai, achha hai usse bhula do (We clashed and spilled much blood, it’s better to forget whatever happened)."

He said people, irrespective of their religion, should show the world how much they love their country.

"Anything can be achieved if people are united," he said through the poem.

In April this year, several people from Hindu and Muslim community clashed in Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. They pelted stones at each other and burned down several structures and vehicles. Several policemen and one local were injured in the incident.

In February 2020, a large swathe of area in northeast Delhi was rocked by communal riots in which over 50 people were killed and over hundred others were injured.

The riots which went on for two days saw burning down of scores of shops and other private and public properties.