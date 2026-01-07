<p>Despite ongoing legal hurdles regarding the certification of Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film, <em>Jana Nayagan</em>, the movie is witnessing an unprecedented surge in market demand. Public excitement in Chennai has hit a historic high, with ticket prices reportedly fluctuating between Rs 7,000 and Rs 25,000. For the actor’s 'ardent' followers, no price is too high to bid farewell to their leader, and they are eagerly paying a premium to witness their ‘<em>Master</em>’ on the big screen one last time.</p><p>While Tamil Nadu is no stranger to fan frenzies, stars like Vijay, Rajinikanth and Ajith have seen unprecedented demand during its release. However, the demand for Thalapathy Vijay’s final film has reached uncharted territory. </p>.<p>In the past, ticket prices for FDFS during the big releases typically peaked at a maximum of Rs 2,500; however, Vijay's <em>Jana Nayagan</em> has completely rewritten the rulebook, with his ardent fan army not shying away from splurging a staggering Rs 25,000 for the opening show.</p><p>The craze for Thalapathy Vijay’s final film is not limited to Tamil Nadu; there is a massive surge in interest for the FDFS tickets. In Kerala and Karnataka, the demand for <em>Jana Nayagan</em> has reached such heights that tickets for early morning shows are being sold at Rs 2,000.</p><p>While fans wait with bated breath for the final censor board clearance, they are pulling out all the stops to ensure Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell is legendary. Hundreds of fans are busy with the preparations, with supporters planning massive cut-outs and organising elaborate celebrations involving traditional drums and firecrackers to celebrate the release of his final film.</p>.<p>Directed by H Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, <em>Jana Nayagan</em> is a high-octane political action thriller. The film stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. The powerhouse supporting cast includes veteran actors like Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.</p>