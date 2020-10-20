Four Bills, resolution moved against farm laws in Punjab assembly

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday took up four Bills and a resolution moved by the state government to negate the Centre’s farm laws.

While Punjab CM Amarinder Singh moved three of the legislations, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal moved the fourth Bill.

The state government's legislative counter provides for imprisonment of not less than three years and fine for sale or purchase of wheat or paddy under a farming agreement below the minimum support price (MSP).

The provisions exempt farmers from attachment of land up to 2.5 acres and provide for prevention of hoarding and black-marketing of agricultural produce.

Punjab CM Amarinder urged all parties to unanimously pass his government's four “historic bills”.

The chief minister said he signed the resolution against the "anti-farmer laws" at 9.30 pm on Monday after extensive discussions and consultations with various experts.

"I find it very strange what the government of India wants to do," he said.

The resolution sought the annulment of the Centre's three farm laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

As per provisions, the Bills shall have overriding effect notwithstanding anything inconsistent therewith contained in any other law for the time being in force or any other instrument having effect by virtue of any law for the time being in force.

As the House took up the Bills and the resolution for discussion, SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia welcomed the legislations and spoke on the need for consent from the governor or the president in case the Bills are forwarded to them before becoming Acts.

Majithia asked till the time this happens, will the state government guarantee the MSP to farmers for produce other than procured by the Centre.

Reacting to it, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said if the constitutional authorities do not give their assent, the state has the option of legal recourse.

“I have made clear that the Bills will go to the governor, who may or may not approve it. Similarly, if the Bills go to President, he may or may not approve too. But we have our legal experts to take it forward in courts,” said the CM, drawing parallel with the annulment of river waters agreements with neighbouring states by his government in 2004.

Two of the four Bills introduced by the state government provide that no sale/purchase should be done below the MSP and the violation of the provisions shall invite imprisonment not less than three years and fine.

The provision on punishment for sale/purchase below the MSP has been incorporated in The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Bill seeks to amend Sections 1(2), 19 and 20 of the Centre's Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020. It also proposes to add Sections 4, 6 to 11.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 too sought to amend Sections 1(2), 14 and 15 the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 to ensure that the sale or purchase of wheat or paddy in the state is not allowed below the MSP.

The amendment Bill also seeks to provide for punishment for harassment of farmers or payment of less price to them by inserting Sections 6 to 11.

To prevent hoarding and black-marketing of agricultural produce, the state government brought the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020.

It seeks to amend the Centre's Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 by amending Sections 1(2) and 3(1A) of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

In the three bills moved by the CM, as per their provisions, notwithstanding any judgment, decree, or order of any court or any other instrument or any other law inconsistent therewith, status quo as on June 4, 2020 shall be maintained qua the provisions of the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1961.

The Code of Civil Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 moved by Manpreet Singh Badal aimed at “protecting farmers from attachment of land”.