Four feared dead as vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban

PTI
PTI, Jammu/Ramban,
  • Aug 04 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 22:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four people are feared dead as the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday night, officials said.

The accident took place near the Kelamorh area in the district, they said.

Five people sustained injuries in the accident, the officials said.

India News
Jammu
Accident

