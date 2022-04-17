Fourteen held for Hanuman Jayanti violence in Delhi

Fourteen held for Hanuman Jayanti violence in Delhi

Severe clashes took place in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi on Saturday evening when a 'Shobha Yatra' was being taken out

  Apr 17 2022
A large contingent of police was deployed in Jahangirpuri following the violence. Credit: PTI Photo

Fourteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said Sunday.

They said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched during the clashes between two communities Saturday evening. A senior official said a police sub-inspector received a bullet injury during the violence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was registered Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. "Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the FIR," she said.

Later, she said five more arrests were made.

She also said that nine people in total, including eight police personnel and one civilian, were injured during the clashes and are being treated at the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial Hospital.

The condition of the sub-inspector who suffered a bullet injury is stable, the senior police officer said, adding further investigation is under way.

As of Sunday morning, there is a heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri, where the clashes took place. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, she said.

"Drones and facial recognition software are being used to identify those involved in creating the ruckus. All mobile footage and CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity are being scanned to identify the culprits and trace them," said another police officer.

Officials said overall security arrangements have been stepped up in all the remaining 14 police districts of the national capital and technical surveillance mounted to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

 

India News
Hanuman Jayanti
New Delhi
communal clash

