Fresh clashes erupt in Jodhpur on Eid, internet suspended

Fresh clashes erupted between two communities in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Tuesday after communal tension broke out in Jalori Gate area, which led to stone pelting, leaving at least four policemen injured in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation hours before Eid in the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who appealed to the people to maintain peace.

The two sides clashed with each other over installing a religious flag in connection with Eid, police said.

Internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur after the stone-pelting incident.

"The situation is under control and the flag march will be held. Action will be taken according to the law. Police personnel received minor injuries. We're looking into it," Navjyoti Gogoi, Police Commissioner, Jodhpur, told ANI.

"Four policemen were injured in the stone pelting. Heavy police force was deployed in the area to control the situation," a source in the police control room said.

The chief minister asked the people to uphold brotherhood and called the incident unfortunate.

"While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order," he said in a tweet.

