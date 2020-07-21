From the Newsroom: Journalist shot at in UP

From the Newsroom: Journalist shot at in UP, Rajiv Gandhi assassin Nalini threatens to end life

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 21 2020, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 19:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

In today’s episode, journalist was shot at in Uttar Pradesh. Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan threatens to end her life. Film critic Rajeev Masand records his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj will step down as Non-Executive Chairman of Bajaj Finance on July 31.

DH Podcast
From the Newsroom
Uttar Pradesh
Shooting
Nalini Sriharan
Rajiv Gandhi

