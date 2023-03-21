Gadkari’s office gets threat calls again, caller demands Rs 10 crore

In yet another incident, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur received a threat call demanding Rs 10 crore on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned, on 14 January, Gadkari’s PR office opposite Orange City Hospital in Nagpur, received a threat call which was purportedly made by one Jayesh Pujari alias Jayesh Kantha who is lodged in Hindalga jail in Belagavi in Karnataka. However, he had denied his involvement in the calls - which sought Rs 100 crore from Gadkari.

On Tuesday, Gadkari’s office once again received a similar call from Jayesh Pujari.

Also Read | Man booked by Nagpur cops for social media posts with references to Nitin Gadkari

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madane said the caller made a demand for Rs 10 crore, failing which there can be harm to Gadkari.

The Nagpur police have started an investigation into the matter.