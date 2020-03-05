Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

UP man tested positive; total COVID-19 cases rise to 30

  • Mar 05 2020, 19:58pm ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2020, 20:03pm ist
One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday.

The patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran, they said.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked states to form rapid response teams at district, block and village levels, stating cases of community transmission have been observed.

