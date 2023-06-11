Girl, 13, raped inside auto near north Delhi's Burari

Girl, 13, raped inside auto near north Delhi's Burari

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a three-wheeler loading vehicle at an isolated place in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Sunday.

The accused, who is a school dropout and drives an auto has been nabbed, police said, adding his age is being verified.

According to police, the incident took place on June 8 around 7.30 pm, when the victim was on a walk with her friend in the area close to her home. Her friend knew the accused and requested for a ride in his three-wheeler.

After initial reluctance, the two girls went on a drive with the man who later dropped the victim's friend at her home and took the victim to an isolated place in Ajit Vihar in Shakti Enclave area where he raped he inside the vehicle, police said.

Based on the girl's statement, a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused and he was nabbed, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

The girl was counselled and her medical examination was also conducted as per procedure, he said.

The vehicle wad seized after forensic examination, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

