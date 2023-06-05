Girl dies of electric shock while charging mobile phone in UP

A 12-year-old girl died after she came in contact with a live wire while charging her mobile phone here, police said on Monday.
Mansi, a resident of Saidpur village in the Khujeri area, suffered burn injuries due to the electric shock, they said, adding she was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed on Sunday.
