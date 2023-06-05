Girl dies of electric shock while charging mobile phone in UP

Girl dies of electric shock while charging mobile phone

The girl suffered burn injuries due to the shock and had been admitted to the hospital

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP),
  • Jun 05 2023, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 15:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 12-year-old girl died after she came in contact with a live wire while charging her mobile phone here, police said on Monday.

Mansi, a resident of Saidpur village in the Khujeri area, suffered burn injuries due to the electric shock, they said, adding she was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed on Sunday.

