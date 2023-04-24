Global military spending: India among top 5 countries in 2022

India retains its place as one of the world’s top five military spenders in 2022, according to an international think tank, which says world military expenditure rose by 3.7% last year to reach a record high of $ 2,240 billion, driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute in its latest report published on Monday, also pointed out that China was the world’s second biggest military spender after the USA, and Beijing’s defence expenditure is more than three times of what India has spent.

While New Delhi spent $ 81.4 billion on military in 2022, Beijing’s expenditure was three and half times higher at an estimated $ 292 billion. Washington tops the list with an expenditure of $ 877 billion. The other two in the top five are Moscow ($ 86.4 billion) and Riyadh($ 75 billion).

In percentage terms this means USA (39 per cent) and China (13 per cent) account for more than half of the world’s military spending whereas Russia (3.9 per cent), India (3.6 per cent) and Saudi Arabia (3.3 per cent) together contribute less than 11 per cent.

“India raised its defence spending by 6 per cent from 2021 and 47 per cent from 2013 consequent to the border tensions with China and Pakistan. Its expenditure on capital outlays that funds equipment upgrades for the armed forces and to the military infrastructure along its disputed border with China, amounted to 23 per cent of total military spending in 2022,” noted the SIPRI report.

Personnel expenses (salaries and pensions) remained the largest expenditure category in the Indian military budget, accounting for around half of all military spending, it added.

China, on the other hand, allocated an estimated $292 billion to its military in 2022, which was 4.2 per cent more than in 2021 and 63 per cent more than in 2013. China’s military expenditure has increased for 28 consecutive years, the longest uninterrupted period of spending growth made by any country in the SIPRI Military Expenditure Database.

Beijing’s current military spending priorities, approved by the 20th Communist Party congress, placed a strong focus on boosting China’s arms–industrial base and promoting emerging military technologies, including military applications of artificial intelligence.

With a spending of $ 10.8 billion last year Pakistan comes at the 21st spot among the world’s top 40 spenders. Besides China and India, other major spenders from Asia are South Korea ($ 46.4 billion) and Japan ($ 46 billion).

Globally, due to the war in Ukraine, the military expenditure in Europe rose by 13 per cent during the year, which was the largest annual increase in total European spending in the post cold war era. The report noted.