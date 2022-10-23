Goods train derails near Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh

Goods train derails near Fatehpur in UP, rail traffic affected on Kanpur-Prayagraj section

The goods train carrying empty wagons was heading towards Deen Dayal Upadhyay station when the accident occurred

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj,
  • Oct 23 2022, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 18:11 ist
Rail traffic was affected on Kanpur-Prayagraj section of the North Central Railway after 29 coaches of a goods train derailed at Ramwa station near Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at around 10:30 am, they said,

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, said there was no loss of life or property in the incident.

The goods train carrying empty wagons was heading towards Deen Dayal Upadhyay station when the accident occurred, the officials said, adding that movement of 20 trains was disrupted.

Upadhyay said that route of several trains have been diverted.

Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Varanasi was diverted to DFC (Dedicated Freight Corridor) route, while Amritsar-Patna (04076) express is also being operated on DFC route between Ruma and Sujatpur.

Upadhyay said the trains which are being diverted to DFC route include Mahananda Express, Sambhalpur-Jammu Tawi, Howrah-Kalka Netaji Express, Bhubaneshwar-Anand Vihar Terminal, Jogbani-Anand Vihar, and North East Express.

He said the work of restoration of the affected section is in progress and other senior officers are reaching the spot to oversee the work.

Uttar Pradesh
derailment
India News

