Government will provide better facilities in madrasas: UP minister

The state government has undertaken the survey of madrasa with an aim to bring the theological schools into the mainstream

PTI
PTI, Ballia, UP,
  • Oct 10 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 16:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Monday said better facilities will be provided in madrasas after his government receives the report of the survey conducted by it.

The state government has undertaken the survey of madrasa with an aim to bring the theological schools into the mainstream. However, proprietors of the Islamic seminaries feared repression, a possibility rejected by the government.

Also Read — Darul Uloom welcomes UP govt's survey of unrecognised madrasas

"The focus of the survey is the betterment of the youth. We will provide better facilities in madrasas after their survey report is received," Ansari told reporters here.

Asked about the approaching local bodies polls, the BJP leader said those from the minorities will be given the party ticket.

Uttar Pradesh
Madrasa
India News
BJP

