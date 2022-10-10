Government will provide better facilities in madrasas: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Monday said better facilities will be provided in madrasas after his government receives the report of the survey conducted by it.
The state government has undertaken the survey of madrasa with an aim to bring the theological schools into the mainstream. However, proprietors of the Islamic seminaries feared repression, a possibility rejected by the government.
Also Read — Darul Uloom welcomes UP govt's survey of unrecognised madrasas
"The focus of the survey is the betterment of the youth. We will provide better facilities in madrasas after their survey report is received," Ansari told reporters here.
Asked about the approaching local bodies polls, the BJP leader said those from the minorities will be given the party ticket.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat
After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists
DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols
A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself
Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru
Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast
US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past
Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive