Govt bans J&K Ghaznavi Force for terror acts

Govt bans Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force for terror acts

The outfit has also been using various social media platforms to incite the people of J&K to join terrorist outfits against India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 17 2023, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 18:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Centre on Friday banned the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF), which has been formed with cadres from terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, the JKGF has been involved in infiltration bids, narcotics and weapon smuggling, carrying out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and regularly issuing threats to security forces.

The outfit has also been using various social media platforms to incite the people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against India.

In exercise of the powers conferred by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the JKGF has been designated as a terror group, the notification stated.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
J&K
Lashkar-e-Taiba
India News

What's Brewing

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

 